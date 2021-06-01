Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Batala police recover 34 lakh drug money from smuggler
chandigarh news

Batala police recover 34 lakh drug money from smuggler

Joginder Singh of Purian Kalan village near Batala was lodged in the Amritsar jail after he was arrested with 1kg heroin and ₹1.35 lakh drug money in October last year
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 01:30 AM IST
Batala police recover 34 lakh drug money from smuggler

Batala police on Tuesday recovered 34 lakh drug money at the instance of a drug smuggler, who was brought on a production warrant from the high security Amritsar Central Jail, for his alleged involvement a weapons’ seizure case last week.

Joginder Singh of Purian Kalan village near Batala was lodged in the Amritsar jail after he was arrested with 1kg heroin and 1.35 lakh drug money in October last year.

On May 26, Batala police arrested two persons—Sandeep Kumar and Sarwan Singh—with three pistols, two double-barrel guns, an air gun, two countrymade pistols and 101 live rounds. “During Sandeep and Sarwan’s interrogation, it came to light that Joginder had been supplying weapons smuggled from Pakistan to them. Joginder was brought on a production warrant from Amritsar jail and during his interrogation, we came to know that he had accumulated huge amount of money by selling weapons and drugs. Our team raided the location revealed by Joginder and recovered 34 lakh,” said Batala senior superintendent of police Rashpal Singh.

He said police have already frozen his assets worth 1.17 crore in Batala. “Joginder’s family members are also involved in the illegal trade. Earlier, his wife Amarjit Kaur was arrested with 1.3kg of heroin and a foreign-made pistol and his nephew Sarwan Singh was nabbed with 255 gms of heroin,” the SSP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch

Man returns Bob Dylan’s album to library that he borrow 48 years ago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP