Bathinda: ASI, robbery accused injured in encounter

ByHT Correspondent
May 06, 2025 07:42 AM IST

BATHINDA: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) sustained bullet injuries during an encounter between police and accused involved in a robbery case in Bathinda city late on Sunday night.

After the incident, police teams chased the criminals and nabbed two of them, identified as Amarjit Singh and Rajiv. Their accomplice Rohit, alias Pepsi, managed to flee.

Amarjit and Rajiv were arrested after a brief encounter near Sirhind Canal in which the accused suffered bullet injuries.

On May 2, two unidentified persons robbed 10,000 from a worker at a wine shop.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said on Monday that the crime investigation agency (CIA)-1 team led by Sukhpreet received a tip-off that two accused involved in the robbery were hiding at Rohit’s residence at the Paranram Nagar locality.

“When the CIA reached there, Amarjit opened fire at the police team, in which Sukhpreet suffered a leg injury. All police teams were alerted as the assailants managed to flee the crime spot. After a coordinated effort, the criminals were chased and spotted near the canal last night. Amarjit again attacked at the police party and in a retaliatory action, Amarjit and Rajiv suffered gunshot injuries,” she said.

The SSP said the injured ASI was rushed to the Bathinda AIIMS. The criminals were also taken to the Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital. All three are stated to be out of danger.

Initial police probe says Amarjit was already facing three cases of snatching.

