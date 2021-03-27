Bathinda bus operators block road to protest govt tribute to Covid victims

Private bus operators blocked the road outside the Bathinda bus stand on Saturday in protest against the district administration and police after traffic was stopped from 11am to noon to pay tribute to those who lost their lives to Covid-19.

The private operators alleged that the police stopped the buses forcefully, so now they have decided to block the road till 4pm.

The Punjab government had directed that one hour’s silence be observed every Saturday to pay tribute to the people who had died due to Covid-19 in the state. During that hour, traffic movement would not be allowed on roads except state and national highways. Emergency services and supply of essential commodities were exempt from the order.

Sunny Dhillon, the co-owner of a private bus company, said: “What will happen by stopping traffic for an hour? It won’t help the families of those who have died due to Covid-19. Instead, the police should have donated their day’s salary to help the families. To protest against the administration, we have now decided to block the road till 4pm,” he said.

Superintendent of police Jaspal Singh said following state government directions, traffic was stopped for an hour in the city. “The protest is illogical as the traffic was stopped to pay tribute to the people who died of Covid-19. They should also pay respect to them,” he said.