Bathinda central varsity to start PG diploma in geoinformatics

BATHINDA

Central University of Punjab (CUP), Bathinda, has collaborated with the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre to start a one-year postgraduate diploma in geoinformatics.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at the CUP on Wednesday. Dr Sunil Mittal, dean, school of environment and earth science of CUP, said the programme will be rolled out from this academic session for BTech students.

Fifteen students will be admitted this year and seats may be increased seeing the response, he added.

“Geospatial technology is geographical mapping for various purposes including, agricultural fields, paleochannels, forest cover. This academic collaboration will empower youth with the skill of using emerging scientific technologies for sustainable development,” said Mittal.

Vice-chancellor Prof Raghavendra P Tiwari said classes for 1st semester will be held at the Bathinda campus whereas students will take the later session on the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre’s Ludhiana campus.

Punjab Remote Sensing Centre director Dr Brijendra Pateriya said it will help researchers initiate joint research projects, exchange research materials, write research papers in international scientific publications.