Bathinda DC charged for protocol violation during NCSC chief’s visit

Director of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has charged the Bathinda deputy commissioner (DC) Showkat Ahamad Parray for violating protocol during commission chairperson Vijay Sampla’s visit on Wednesday.

As per the communiqué sent to the Punjab chief secretary, NCSC director Kaushal Kumar said Sampla was on the tour and the panel head was not provided transport facilities as per the protocol. Also, Kumar stated that the DC did not come to meet Sampla, who has the ex-officio status of a union minister.

Taking a strong exception, the commission has asked CS to call an explanation from the DC and intimate NCSC about the action taken in this regard.

According to the information, Sampla was in the town on Wednesday to meet leaders of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

On being contacted, Parray said there was a regrettable communication gap between his subordinate staff and the personnel team of the chairperson on where to keep the vehicles.

“As per official communication from the chairperson’s staff, rooms were reserved at the circuit house. When the chairperson arrived in the wee hours on Wednesday, his staff expressed a wish to stay at the lake view guest house, which is owned by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. Officials of the state power facility said no rooms were readily available as guests were already staying in the allotted accommodations,” said the DC. Parray added that the secretary of the chairperson earlier conveyed that DC’s presence was not required. “Later when I was asked to come to meet the chairperson, I was stuck in a meeting with protesting farmers. I duly conveyed my inability to leave the office immediately due to the circumstances,” said the DC.

