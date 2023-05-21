Flats for slum dwellers: Authorities initiate project to make Bathinda slum-free

In a first-of-its-kind project in the city, the Bathinda Development Authority (BDA) is coming up with a project to provide flats to the inhabitants of an urban slum Dhobiana Basti.

Under the ambitious plan to make Bathinda, the largest city in southwest Punjab, free from slums, 1,360 flats will be constructed.

The additional chief administrator (ACA) of BDA, RP Singh said nearly 800 persons are settled at Dhobiana Basti for more than a decade and they will be provided flats. The proposed colony will be equipped with all basic amenities including a sewage network and community centre, he added.

“The upcoming project will have financial support from the Centre government under the slum redevelopment programme. The proposed residential complex will come up at 13 acres and it may be extended to accommodate more beneficiaries in the later phases. Each building will have four dwelling units measuring 54 yards,” he said.

Official sources said the city has four other main urban slums namely- Madrasi colony, Odia colony, Hardev Nagar and Bangi Nagar. Encroachment in all these public lands began in the last over 20 years.

A district functionary said the Dhobiana Basti settled with a political intervention that led to encroachment on about 31 acres in the heart of the city.

“This slum developed in the vicinity of the Model Town phase 2 which is one of the most upscale localities of the city. Presence of a slum affected urban development plans and a priced public land. District authorities may focus on using the land for commercial or other development ventures,” said an official.

The survey: BDA and the Bathinda municipal corporation undertook a detailed survey of Dhobiana Basti to identify the beneficiaries. The ACA said people having a residential address in the slum are eligible for flats and there are no other conditions for enrollment for rehabilitation.

“Total of 521 have given their consent to shift to the proposed flat while 180 do not want to leave the slum. Eighty residents were found untraced. After the initial survey, those who were reluctant have now started approaching BDA for the rehabilitation scheme. We will contact rest to avail the opportunity,” said Singh.

He said efforts will also be made to accommodate inmates of other slums for the welfare project.

