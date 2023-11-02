Bathinda eatery owner’s murder: DSP injured as 3 operatives of Arsh Dalla gang nabbed after encounter

Four days after two bike-borne assailants shot dead the president of the Mall Road Shopkeepers Association in Bathinda, State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, along with local police arrested three members of designated Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla from a hotel in Baltana, Zirakpur, officials said.

The operation was led by DSP Gurcharan Singh and DSP Pawan Kumar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police recovered two illegal weapons, including a .32 bore and .30 bore pistols. Police said the Arsh Dalla gang has taken responsibility for the murder on social media. The operation was led by DSP Gurcharan Singh and DSP Pawan Kumar

The trio was held after a 20-minute joint operation in which deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Pawan Kumar, deployed with SSOC-Mohali was injured in cross-firing. One of the arrested operatives, who allegedly fired upon the eatery owner, also suffered a bullet injury during the encounter.

On October 28, eatery owner Harjinder Singh alias Mela was sitting on a chair outside his shop when two unidentified persons shot him dead.

The duo was admitted to the local civil hospital and police said both were out of danger.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested accused were identified as Lovejeet Singh, Paramjit Singh and Kamaljit Singh, all three residents of Mansa, Punjab. Sandeep Garg, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali, said that Lovejeet was among the two assailants of Harjinder Singh.

Bathinda police on Sunday released the pictures of both the suspects and announced a reward of ₹2 lakh for information leading to their arrest.

Briefing the media about the encounter, SSP Garg said, “SSOC Mohali got an input that the assailants of Harjinder Singh were hiding in a hotel in Baltana following which a joint operation was immediately launched. The operation lasted around 20 minutes. The accused fired on the police teams following which police also fired in retaliation. In cross-firing, DSP Pawan Kumar suffered a bullet injury on his right leg and accused Lovejeet also suffered a bullet injury. We are yet to check the quantum of their stay in the hotel or about the reason behind Bathinda murder”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The area was cordoned off while the operation was on. Manpreet Singh, SP (Rural) said that police would also verify the identity cards if any submitted by the accused in the hotel and check the connivance of other accomplices.

SSP added that Zirakpur police have registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty,), 186 (Whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON