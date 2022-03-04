Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bathinda girl returns home from Ukraine, worried about stranded kin

Drishti Sharma, 19, is a second-year student at Uzhhorod National Medical University. She thanked the Indian embassy officials and her college administration for their assistance
Drishti Sharma at her residence at Maur in Bathinda on Thursday
Published on Mar 04, 2022 01:26 AM IST
ByVishal Joshi

BATHINDA: A student from Maur in Bathinda pursuing medical education in war-hit Ukraine returned home on Wednesday evening bringing much relief to her family members.

Drishti Sharma, 19, is a second-year student at Uzhhorod National Medical University. She thanked the Indian embassy officials and her college administration for their assistance. However, she seemed worried about her cousins studying at Kharkiv and others stuck in different Ukrainian cities.

Carpathian is among 14 of 27 students from the district who came back from Ukraine. “Uzhhorod city was not targeted by the Russian forces but we were worried after they started invading other cities. On February 28, our college arranged buses for students in a phased manner for a planned exit to Hungary,” she said.

She said the Hungary border post was a 40-minutes drive from the college campus but it took them 10 hours to reach the destination.

“There was a heavy rush of people at the border. We were a group of 250 Indian students and we received well by the embassy helpdesk. After completing formalities, we were taken to a hotel in Hungary’s capital Budapest. I was overwhelmed on meeting my parents at Delhi airport on Wednesday,” she added.

Bathinda deputy commissioner Vineet Kumar said more evacuated students will be arriving soon.

