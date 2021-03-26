Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bathinda jail: HC tasks secy legal services authority to look into complaints of gangsters
Will interact with jail officials and the complainants to find out as to whether there is any truth in these allegations and submit a report
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 01:21 AM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday directed secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Bathinda, to look into complaints from gangsters lodged in Bathinda jail.

Four petitions are in the high court, including by one Chandan, alias Chandu, in whose case these directions were issued on Thursday. The court directed that secretary, DLSA, will interact with the jail officials and the complainants to find out as to whether there is any truth in these allegations and submit a report through the district and sessions judge, Bhatinda, by March 31.

The three other gangsters are Ramandeep Singh, alias Rammi Machana, Gurpreet Singh Sekhon and Kulpreet Singh Neeta Deol. Ramandeep is stated to be cousin of alleged mastermind of Nabha jailbreak, Ramanjit Singh, alias Romi.

Romi is believed to be in Hong Kong and Indian authorities are trying to bring him back. As of Sekhon and Neeta Deol, they are among the accused facing trial in the Patiala jailbreak case of 2016. The petitions of three other gangsters were taken up on Wednesday.

The allegations from the gangsters are that they had been put under solitary confinement in violation of Article 21 of the Constitution, according to which no person can be deprived of his life or personal liberty. They want that state be directed to not to put them under solitary confinement.

