Bathinda police get 12-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

A district court in Bathinda sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on 12-day police remand on Monday.

Bishnoi was produced before chief judicial magistrate Harjot Singh Gill amid tight security in an attempt-to-murder and extortion case registered last year. On September 5, 2021, two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons opened three rounds at a city-based entrepreneur Rajinder Kumar Mangla at his residence in Model Town Phase 4-5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, the assailants set the main gate of his house on fire after spraying petrol, reads the FIR.

Mangla escaped unhurt in the incident.

Interestingly, Bishnoi’s name did not figure anywhere in the first information report (FIR) registered at the Thermal police station on September 6.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elenchezian did not respond to repeated calls and messages.

Police sources said that after producing Bishnoi in the court, he was escorted back to Kharar for questioning.

In his complaint, Mangla had stated that he was getting ransom calls from gangster Goldy Brar, who is based abroad and is known to be a close aide of jailed criminal Bishnoi.

Brar is also named as a key conspirator in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mangla had accused a Bathinda resident, Chinki, of being an informer of Brar. The FIR was registered against Brar, Chinki and ‘two unidentified persons’ (who had opened fire at Mangla).