Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bathinda SSP’s reader suspended for misconduct
chandigarh news

Bathinda SSP’s reader suspended for misconduct

Reader Gurmail Singh had put the duo at his disposal without any permission for the past over 20 days. He was suspended with immediate effect.
Gurmail Singh, who is to retire the next month, made the constables do household chores and drive him around. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 01:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda

Bathinda senior SSP Anmeet Kondal has suspended her reader Gurmail Singh for alleged misuse of police force.

Kondal said she had directed a DSP to check on security personnel deputed at her official residence.

“On inspection, two constables were found absent from duty. It was found that Gurmail had put the duo at his disposal without any permission for the past over 20 days. He was suspended with immediate effect,” said the SSP.

Gurmail, who is to retire the next month, made the constables do household chores and drive him around.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP