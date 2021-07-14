Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bathinda to have free legal aid clinic

The legal aid clinic will ensure the police authorities do not abuse powers while producing an accused before a magistrate
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 01:10 AM IST
BATHINDA

Bathinda will soon have Punjab’s first 24-hour free legal aid clinic to ensure the police authorities do not abuse powers while producing an accused before a magistrate.

At a quarterly meeting with the district administration on Tuesday, district and sessions judge Kamaljit Lamba asked officials to provide space to run a round-the-clock legal aid facility.

Lamba said when an accused is produced before a court at odd hours, he or she should be represented by a lawyer. If the accused is unable to hire a lawyer, the district legal service authority (DLSA) will provide aid through its proposed 24-hour functional legal aid clinic, he added.

Official sources said space for the new facility may be provided outside the district court complex.

