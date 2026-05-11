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‘Battlefield expands beyond physical borders’: J&K LG calls for integration of AI into policing operations

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday underscored the need for increased integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in policing operations pointing out the shifting landscape of internal security.

Published on: May 11, 2026 03:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday underscored the need for increased integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in policing operations pointing out the shifting landscape of internal security.

Lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha speaks during the presentation ceremony of appointment letters to newly recruited constables at the Armed Police Complex in Zewan, Srinagar, on Sunday. (ANI)

Sinha handed over appointment letters to the newly recruited constables of Jammu Kashmir Police during a presentation ceremony at the Armed Police Complex, Zewan.

While addressing the police officers and new recruits, he said that the battlefield has expanded beyond physical borders, an official spokesperson said.

He spoke on the shifting landscape of internal security and called for the increased integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in policing operations. He urged the J&K Police to prepare a roadmap to make the force future ready.

“Today, the world’s most dangerous criminals and terrorists do not always carry weapons; instead, they exploit code, data and encrypted networks to operate across borders. Cybercrime, narco-terrorism, digital fraud and narrative warfare are no longer threats of the distant future; they are the stark realities of the present. They are claiming lives, destroying livelihoods and eroding the trust upon which the stability of every system ultimately rests,” Sinha said.

“If I talk about the achievements of J&K Police in the past 5-6 years , there have been major successes in counter-terrorism operations, intelligence coordination and internal security management,” he said.

He said that recently , CRPF, intelligence agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police together achieved successes against terror infrastructure, including in ‘Operation Mahadev’ giving a befitting response to terror attacks and dismantling terror ecosystems operating in the region.

“Joining the Jammu Kashmir Police is not merely a career choice but the acceptance of a legacy written in blood. I am confident that you will rise to the occasion and uphold the honor of this glorious force,” he said.

The LG said the peace and progress enjoyed by the citizens of J&K are the results of the unwavering resolve and sacrifices made by brave police personnel.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘Battlefield expands beyond physical borders’: J&K LG calls for integration of AI into policing operations
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘Battlefield expands beyond physical borders’: J&K LG calls for integration of AI into policing operations
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