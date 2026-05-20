BBC documentary row: Moose Wala’s father given time till July 29 to file reply

Sidhu Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh, on Tuesday again failed to file a reply to objections raised against a civil writ concerning the BBC documentary ‘The Killing Call’, based on the singer’s life and murder. Sidhu Moose Wala was killed at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29, 2022, when he was travelling in his personal vehicle with two of his associates. (PTI File)

During the hearing, the additional civil judge (senior division) granted Balkaur more time and directed him to submit a reply at the next hearing on July 29.

BBC counsel Balwant Bhatia on Tuesday said that on June 16 last year, an objection was raised that the civil writ was filed against the Delhi-based BBC, which is a subsidiary of the UK-based broadcasting organisation and had no role in making the documentary.

“The UK-based BBC World Service made the documentary, but the BBC in India was made a party to the petition. The Indian arm of the BBC was not involved in its creation; they only had a role in planning a screening. The BBC World Service released the documentary on YouTube, and it has already been watched worldwide on social media,” Bhatia said.

He said that last year it was argued that the petition was beyond the jurisdiction of the Mansa court, but the plaintiff has not submitted a reply. Moose Wala was killed at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29, 2022, when he was travelling in his personal vehicle with two of his associates.