Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BBMB incurs 100 crore loss due to delay in power unit repair, starts probe
chandigarh news

BBMB incurs 100 crore loss due to delay in power unit repair, starts probe

Private company given the work order says it was unable to make the unit operational due to some snag
By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The Bhakra dam has 10 power generation units.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) incurred losses to the tune of 100 core due to delay in overhauling work at a 157 megawatt (MW) power generation unit of the Bhakra dam project and has started a probe into the negligence.

The board has admitted to have faced a daily loss of 70 lakh as the unit number 7 has been non-operational for months. The inquiry was launched at least 10 days ago to ascertain the reasons behind the delay and ensuing losses as the unit was to be restarted on March 3.

A private company was given the maintenance work of the unit in October 2020 with a timeframe of six months. It is still not clear as how long will it take to resume the operations, officials said.

The Bhakra dam has 10 power generation units. With another unit also under repair, only eight are in functional at present.

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) was keen on restarting the unit owing to peak load season in June. The private company that was given the work order for 1.67 crore has maintained that it was unable to make the unit number 7 operational due to some snag in the parts as an entire turbine had to be dismantled twice.

“For repair work of the parts, a process to incur additional work cost of 30 lakh was initiated, to which the board’s finance department raised objections. It asked the power generation department to complete the work as per the provisions and rates agreed to in the initial tender,” said a BBMB official.

Another board official said, “Due to the delay, a penalty of 34 lakh penalty imposed on the private company. It is not practically possible to run all 10 generation units as the basic function of the Bhakra dam is to regulate flow of water and power generation depends on the amount of water flowing from the penstocks.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP