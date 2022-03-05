BBMB row: AAP seeks governor’s intervention, submits memorandum with Ludhiana DC

Lambasting the Union government for excluding Punjab’s representation from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders submitted a memorandum addressed to governor Banwarilal Purohit at the deputy commissioner’s office on Friday.

The AAP leaders urged Purohit to take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stop the attacks on the rights of the state.

District presidents Suresh Goyal (urban) and Harbhupinder Singh Dharaur (rural) said that the BBMB was established during the 1966 Punjab Reorganisation Act and there was provision for appointment of a chairman and two whole time members. From 1967 onwards, these appointments were being made from Punjab and Haryana due to these being the big states. Punjab has been given priority and had been spending more too in the functioning of the BBMB.

AAP’s MLA candidates Gurpreet Gogi (Ludhiana west), KNS Kang (Dakha), Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South), Jeevan Sangowal (Gill), Manwinder Giapura (Payal) and Ashok Prashar Pappi (Ludhiana central) among others stated that earlier, Congress used to attack on the rights of the state and now the BJP is doing the same.

Under new rules notified by the ministry of power, the two full-time posts of member power (MP) and member irrigation (MI) have been opened up to candidates belonging to any state across the country. As a long-standing convention, MP was drawn from Punjab, while MI was from Haryana.