BBMB row: Why May 6 order on water sharing not followed, HC asks Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday said that its May 6 order, asking for the release of additional water to Haryana from the Nangal facility of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), should have been complied with. During the hearing on Thursday, the BBMB chairman Manoj Tripathi had told the high court that BBMB officials were prevented from releasing water to Haryana by Punjab police. (HT File)

“As long as the order stands, it should have been complied with,” the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sumeet Goel observed as Punjab reasoned that as per provisions of the May 2 decision of Centre, whose compliance the high court had ordered was ‘illegal’ as it was passed by the union home secretary and not the union power secretary who was competent authority as per provisions of the law.

“Judicial order was there (May 6 order of HC). Passed by competent authority or not, it was our order,” the bench retorted.

The court was hearing an application moved by gram panchayat, Matana in Haryana demanding initiation of contempt proceedings against the officials of Punjab for wilful disobedience and obstruction in the compliance of high court order on release of water. It further demanded that central forces/CISF be handed over the security of the Bhakra-Nangal dam and Lohan control room for water regulation.

During the hearing on Thursday, the BBMB chairman Manoj Tripathi had told the high court that BBMB officials were prevented from releasing water to Haryana by Punjab police. Tripathi filed details of the incident reported on Thursday in an affidavit in which he elaborated on how the officials of BBMB and Tripathi himself were prevented from releasing water.

The BMB counsel submitted that it was Punjab officers on deputation at BBMB, who are ‘creating problem’. A minister was present at the spot in whose presence gates were locked on Thursday and officials were prevented from releasing water.

“…highest authority of the state came there for a media briefing and said we would not allow the release of water,” the senior advocate Rajesh Garg submitted referring to the media briefing of chief minister Bhagwant Mann on the issue but did not name him.

As the court made it clear that it would issue contempt notices to the director general of police (DGP) and the chief secretary, senior advocate, Gurminder Singh, appearing for Punjab, pleaded that these were sensitive times and due to the escalation of tension at the border such an order would affect morale of the forces.

However, the court did not budge and orally said that it was merely issuing contempt notices to officers and not sending them to jail. “They will get ample time to clarify their position,” it said, adding that either the May 6 order on the release of water be complied with or it would issue contempt notices. Gurminder Singh responded by saying that he had no “instructions on that”. At this, the court closed the hearing saying that a detailed order would follow.

The controversy started on April 28 when Haryana demanded 4,500 cusecs of additional water from the Bhakra Dam, which was approved by BBMB. However, Punjab refused to accept the decision and deployed police at the Nangal dam, 13km downstream from Bhakra, to stop the additional water release. Union home ministry directed on May 2 that additional water be released to Haryana, however, the order could not be complied with as Punjab Police prevented BBMB officials from doing so, as per the BBMB.

On May 6, acting on the plea from BBMB, the high court restrained the Punjab government from interfering in the board’s work in Nangal. The court had also asked the BBMB to implement the May 2 order of the Union home ministry for releasing more water to Haryana. The court had also said if Punjab did not agree with the Centre’s decision of providing a total of 8,500 cusecs a day of surplus water as sought by Haryana, then it could approach the Centre. However, on Thursday, Tripathi during the proceedings of the contempt petition had told the court that BBMB officials were prevented from releasing water to Haryana by Punjab police.