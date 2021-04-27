Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BBMB to restart oxygen generation plant in Ropar
BBMB to restart oxygen generation plant in Ropar

The plant, which has a capacity of producing 100 cylinders a day, had not been in operation since 2010
By HT Correspondent
APR 27, 2021
The district administration on Tuesday asked the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to restart production at the oxygen generation plant, which had stopped operations in 2010.

Deputy commissioner Sonali Giri said that in view of the rising Covid-19 cases and demand for oxygen in Punjab, it is prudent to map the resources and use them judiciously.

“The BBMB has been instructed to resume operations at the plant and start production soon. The plant has a capacity of producing 100 oxygen cylinders a day,” she added.

