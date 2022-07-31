BDPO in dock over financial irregularities in installation of streetlights in Sidhwan Bet
The rural development and panchayats department has suspended a block development panchayat officer (BDPO) after a departmental inquiry found him guilty of involvement in “financial irregularities” under a project to install street lights in 26 villages of Sidhwan Bet area.
The enquiry was marked based on a complaint submitted with the administration on June 16 by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in-charge of Dakha constituency, KNS Kang, in which he accused BPDO Satwinder Kang of approving excess expenditures even after higher authorities restrained him from doing so. It was further alleged that lights have also not been installed in many areas.
Kang said a grant of ₹65 lakh had been issued on December 20, 2021, for installation of street lights in 26 villages of Sidhwan Bet. On December 27, executive engineer of Sidhwan Bet area wrote to the department that each street light will cost ₹7,288. In its response on December 31, the department clearly mentioned that cost of each street light should not exceed ₹3,325.
On January 3,2022, a utilisation certificate signed by BDPO was sent to the government for release of payment after completion of the work. After they calculated, it to the fore that each light cost ₹7,288 . Bills for the lights were also received wherein sarpanches issued certificates that they have been installed.
But, it was found that a few certificates were signed by a panchayat member rather than of the sarpanch. When the sarpanches concerned were contacted, they said the lights hadn’t been installed, alleged Kang.
He added that on January 21, the BDPO had written to the chairman of the Panchayat Samiti in which he admitted that he got involved in corrupt practices amid political pressure. He had also written to the police to take action against the contractor.
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said the enquiry was marked to additional deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal and action against Satwinder was taken on the basis of his report.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
