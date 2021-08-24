Be job givers instead of job seekers: HP guv Arlekar to youths

Himachal governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Monday emphasised on innovation through research and technology for development of the agriculture sector and making farmers self-reliant.

He was presiding over the 16th convocation of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU), Palampur, where chief minister Jai Ram Thakur was the chief guest.

The governor appealed to the young scientists to become job givers instead of job seekers, for which they should move towards self-employment.

“Your knowledge should benefit the society and the agricultural community in particular,” said the governor, adding that the youths were the assets of the country.

A nation develops only when its youth is focused and disciplined, said Arlekar.

He said that last year, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research had ranked HPAU 14th among all agricultural universities and farm institutions of the country.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state government was working to protect the interests of farmers and development of the state was not possible without focusing on the agriculture sector.

He said that despite protests, the Centre took decisions to formulate new laws for welfare of farmers and enacted the Kisan Samman Nidhi for small and marginal farmers of the country.

He laid stress on promoting natural farming in the state and called on the farmers to give up chemical farming.

He further stated the state government was promoting natural farming in Himachal and a provision of ₹25 crore was made to popularise it among the farmers.

The CM said that research on agricultural production techniques, different crop varieties, land and water management, use and conservation of biological resources and pest control techniques were vital not only to ensure optimum use of natural resources and increase crop yield, but also strengthen the economy of the farmers.

Former HP CM Shanta Kumar said this university has created a special niche for itself among the agriculture universities of the country.

A total of 393 students were awarded degrees at the convocation and eight students received gold medals.