Chandigarh News / Be punctual and polite: Health department to government hospital staff
chandigarh news

Be punctual and polite: Health department to government hospital staff

Director, health and family welfare, Gurinder Bir Singh issued directions to ensure that all employees should be punctual and raise the standard of cleanliness in hospitals
The department of health and family welfare on Thursday directed all civil surgeons and medical superintendents to ensure the medical staff should behave politely with patients, be punctual and raise the standard of cleanliness in hospitals. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 02:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot

A day after Bhagwant Mann was sworn-in as the chief minister of Punjab, the department of health and family welfare on Thursday directed all civil surgeons and medical superintendents to ensure the medical staff behave politely with patients and raise the standard of cleanliness in hospitals.

Director, health and family welfare, Gurinder Bir Singh issued directions to the civil surgeons of all district and medical superintendents of three government medical colleges at Amritsar, Patiala and Faridkot.

He asked to ensure that all employees should be punctual and raise the standard of cleanliness in the hospitals. “The arrangements should be made to ensure availability of free medicine and tests for the patients at the hospitals. Wearing uniforms must be made mandatory for the hospital staff. Ensure all doctors and paramedical staff should wear white coats. All medical staff must be wearing identity card during their duty hours at the hospitals and offices,” he said.

He said it must be ensured that medical staff behaved politely with patients and attendants at the hospital.

