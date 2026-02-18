Beant Singh murder case: SC defers to March 11 hearing on Hawara’s plea for transfer to Punjab jail

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred to March 11 hearing on Beant Singh murder convict Jagtar Singh Hawara’s plea seeking his transfer from Delhi’s Tihar jail to any prison in Punjab. The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred to March 11 hearing on Beant Singh murder convict Jagtar Singh Hawara’s plea seeking his transfer from Delhi’s Tihar jail to any prison in Punjab. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The Babbar Khalsa terrorist is serving a life term in the case related to the killing of the former Punjab chief minister in 1995.

A bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh adjourned the matter after solicitor general Tushar Mehta sought adjournment.

On September 27 last year, the apex court issued notices to the Centre, Chandigarh administration and the Delhi and Punjab governments on Hawara’s plea.

Hawara is serving imprisonment for the rest of his life in the case related to the blast at the entrance of the civil secretariat at Chandigarh on August 31, 1995 in which Beant Singh and 16 others were killed.

The plea filed in the apex court said Hawara’s conduct in prison has been without blemish, except for an alleged jailbreak on January 22, 2004, when he had escaped and was later arrested. It said he should be transferred from Tihar Jail in Delhi to any other prison in Punjab as there is no case pending against him in the national capital.

“Petitioner (Hawara) is currently serving his life imprisonment till the rest of his life in a case registered in the state of Punjab... He is a native of state of Punjab, Fatehgarh Sahib district, and ought to be confined in a prison in Punjab,” it said.

According to the plea, the petitioner had 36 false cases foisted on him after the murder and he has been acquitted in all, except one. One person convicted in the same case and also part of the jailbreak has been shifted from Tihar to a jail in Chandigarh, it said.

“The mere fact that the petitioner was considered a high-risk prisoner years ago is not a good enough reason today to keep the prisoner in Delhi and not shift him to Punjab,” it said, adding that his daughter is in Punjab. Hawara’s wife has died and his mother is in a coma in the US.

In March 2007, Hawara was sentenced to death by a trial court in the case.

The Punjab and Haryana high court in October 2010 commuted his sentence to life imprisonment with a direction that he shall not be released from jail for the rest of his life.

Hawara’s petition said the appeals filed by him as well as by the prosecution against the high court verdict are pending in the apex court.