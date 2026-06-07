BEd admission delay sparks fears of late academic session in Punjab

A delay in the issuance of the Punjab government’s notification for Bachelor of Education (BEd) admissions has triggered concern among educators and college administrators, who fear that the academic session for teacher training institutions could be pushed back by nearly a month this year.

Usually, the admission notification is issued in May, giving universities and colleges adequate time to prepare for the admission process. (HT File)

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The notification for admissions to BEd colleges for the 2026-27 academic session, which is generally released by the department of higher education in mid-May, was issued only on Friday. The delay has led to apprehensions that the entire admission process, including entrance examinations, counselling and enrolment, may be affected, resulting in a late start to the academic session.

Higher education director Harsuhinder Brar said there was no specific reason behind the delay in issuing the notification. “The academic session will not be affected,” he said.

As per the notification, Punjabi University, Patiala, has been designated as the competent authority to conduct the Common Entrance Test (CET) and centralised online counselling for admissions to BEd colleges affiliated with Panjab University, Chandigarh, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and Punjabi University, Patiala.

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{{^usCountry}} Educationists pointed out that the BEd admission process is a lengthy exercise involving multiple stages, including the development of admission software, constitution of committees, invitation of applications, conduct of entrance examinations, verification of documents and counselling. Any delay in the initial notification, they said, inevitably affects subsequent stages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Educationists pointed out that the BEd admission process is a lengthy exercise involving multiple stages, including the development of admission software, constitution of committees, invitation of applications, conduct of entrance examinations, verification of documents and counselling. Any delay in the initial notification, they said, inevitably affects subsequent stages. {{/usCountry}}

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Gurmit Singh, an educator at the Malwa Central College of Education for Women (MCCEW), Ludhiana, said the delayed notification could have a cascading effect on the academic calendar of teacher training colleges across the state.

“Usually, the notification is issued in May, giving universities and colleges adequate time to prepare for the admission process. Software systems have to be developed, committees constituted and examination arrangements put in place before applications can be invited. Thereafter, counselling schedules are finalised and admissions are completed. Under normal circumstances, the BEd session begins in August. However, considering the current timeline, there is a strong possibility that classes may commence only in September or even October,” he said.

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According to educators, uncertainty surrounding the admission schedule had already created anxiety among aspiring students. Faculty members and college administrations reportedly received frequent inquiries from candidates seeking information about the admission process over the past several weeks.

Several educationists said they had repeatedly approached officials in the department of higher education and urged them to issue the notification at the earliest to avoid disruption of the academic calendar. They expressed concern that a delayed start to the session could compress the teaching schedule and place additional pressure on institutions to complete coursework within the stipulated timeframe.

The notification states that Punjabi University will shortly release a detailed schedule for the CET and the counselling process. The university is expected to announce important dates related to online applications, examination centres, result declaration and admission counselling in the coming days.

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As per the admission criteria, candidates belonging to the general category must secure a minimum of 25% marks in the CET to qualify for admission. For candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, the minimum qualifying requirement has been fixed at 20%.

Punjabi University officials have sought to allay concerns, stating that preparations for the admission process are already underway.

Gagan Thapa, chairperson of the committee overseeing the BEd admission process at Punjabi University, said the university had initiated groundwork despite the delay in the government notification.

“The notification was probably delayed due to elections. However, the university has already constituted the required committees and started preparatory work. We expect the Common Entrance Test to be conducted in July. While there may be some impact on timelines, we do not anticipate a major disruption. The academic session may begin slightly later than usual,” he said.

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