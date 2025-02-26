Bedlam in House after LoP makes graft allegations against power minister

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe or a House committee inquiry into allegations that the engineers’ association of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) was forced to dish out ‘funds’ for AAP’s campaign during the Delhi assembly polls. Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa along with other Congress leaders on the second day of special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Without naming anyone, Bajwa during zero hour alleged that the ‘party fund’ was collected at the behest of a minister, triggering a sharp reaction from the AAP and cabinet minister Aman Arora.

According to Bajwa, a superintendent-level engineer in the PSPCL raised his voice and revealed that the funds were demanded from the engineers posted at the circle level. LoP claimed that the state vigilance bureau has registered a case and arrested an engineer in this connection.

Countering Bajwa, Arora asked him to clarify the purpose of the fund and said: “They were meant for a retirement party. If not, then they were for which (political) party”.

Power minister Harbhajan Singh refuted the charge, slamming Bajwa for levelling baseless allegations against him. Heated exchanges were witnessed between Bajwa and the power minister, prompting Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to intervene and ask them to sit down.

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema also took on the LoP and asked him to “shut his mouth and sit down”. Cheema asked why the association did not lodge a formal complaint in the matter. He pointed out that the vigilance bureau is already investigating it.

Continuing to attack the AAP government, Bajwa said the association had levelled grave charges and sought that a house committee or a judicial probe be ordered in it. Arora said the power minister had informed him during the Delhi polls, that the vigilance bureau had lodged an FIR in connection with the demand of ₹50,000 as party fund. There was no mention of any person or any party, he said.

Vouching for the power minister, Arora said that Singh had even sought strict action against a person who took money from a rice sheller to get his work done. Bajwa said if the power minister is not involved, then the state government will take action against those power utility officials who wrote the letter.

Bajwa continued his attack on the government and referred to another report by the vigilance bureau sent to the government last year that named 48 officers of the revenue department who were engaged in large-scale corruption. “The secret report by the vigilance bureau sent to government had revealed that every month ₹1,000 crore was collected by the revenue staff using unfair means and every year nearly ₹12,000 crore,” LoP told the House.

Arora agreed to get the matter inquired on the condition that all matters related to corruption in the past also be probed and let the truth prevail. To which Bajwa replied that if the minister is not involved you will take action against the officers and engineers who have levelled the allegations. Finally, it was decided in the house to wait for a final report by the state vigilance bureau which is investigating the matter.

Punjab becoming a police state

Congress MLA Pargat Singh cautioned that the government has turned Punjab into a police state. “By giving all the powers to the police you will strangulate democracy,” Pargat said. He also asked in what capacity the AAP convener was given security cover by the state police when it’s the Centre’s duty to give him protection. To this Aman Arora referring to Chautalas, countered Pargat Singh saying that the governments in the state from time to time have been providing security to people living outside the state.

Amendment to Hindu Undivided Property Act

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali demanded rectification in the law governing the division of property as per the Hindu Undivided Property Act. He explained that there have been many instances when after the death of a person the property is divided among his family and his mother and after her death the property is further divided among her legal heirs which include all her children dividing the rights of the children of the deceased. The House agreed to amend the said law.

Gurdaspur BDPO suspended over graft charges

The Punjab rural development department on Tuesday suspended Baljit Singh, posted as BDPO-Gurdaspur over charges of corruption. The action came after the rural development minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond had assured of action against the erring official in vidhan sabha after the issue was raised by Congress MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra. Pahra, during the zero hour, said that despite a report regarding alleged embezzlement of funds by the BDPO, no action has been taken. Minister Aman Arora also supported Pahra and sought action against the official. Hours later, Sond suspended the BDPO.

During the Zero Hour, Ghanaur MLA Gurlal Singh demanded further investigation into the illicit liquor factory seized during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. He said that Congress leaders are involved in it and there is a need to investigate the case to reach the main culprits. Bathinda MLA Jagroop Singh Gill raised the issue of traffic problems in the city and sought redressal.

Congress MLAs Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia and Naresh Puri raised the issue of illegal mining in their respective constituencies.

Call attention motion on dog bite cases

Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj raised the issue of dog bites in the assembly. She raised concern over the escalating stray dog menace affecting both urban and rural regions of the state citing three recent deaths wherein the dogs mauled the victim. Local government minister Dr Ravjot Singh addressed the assembly, detailing the government’s proactive measures to manage the issue. Singh outlined the state’s adherence to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, as foundational frameworks for their strategy. He said nearly 2,18,063 dogs have been sterilised across the state, with nearly 80,000 procedures conducted between 2022 and 2024.