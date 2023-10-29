Behaviour with students: Punjabi varsity asks prof to file reply in 15 days

After an inquiry committee found the conduct a Punjabi University professor far below professional standards, the varsity has issued him a departmental chargesheet and given him 15 days’ time to file a reply.

After an inquiry committee found the conduct a Punjabi University professor far below professional standards, the varsity has issued him a departmental chargesheet and given him 15 days' time to file a reply.

The probe was ordered against professor Surjit Singh of Punjabi department after a girl student died at her residence leading to protests and allegations of mental harassment against him. A two-member committee headed by a retired district session judge had, however, absolved him of any role in the girl’s death, stating “there is no proof into the allegations that mental harassment led to the death of the girl student.” It had also stated that she had died of chronic illness.

Varsity’s vice-chancellor (V-C), Prof Arvind, said that the committee — in its report — revealed that the professor’s behaviour with the students was far below the standard of any faculty. The committee viewed this a violation of the Punjab Civil Services Rules, added the V-C.

He further said that the professor had been given time to respond and allowed to go through the documents of this case.

The varsity’s cell for Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) at workplace has also started a separate inquiry based on several complaints by female students against the professor. The university officials said the professor has already deposed before the cell.

When contacted, Professor Singh said he would reply to all the allegations within the given timeframe. He added that one shouldn’t forget that all the complaints against him had been filed after the violent mob attack on him by students. “There was not a single complaint against me before the attack. All the complaints against me have been filed by the same students who had either attacked me or conspired the attack on me,” said Professor Singh.

