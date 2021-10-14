Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Behbal Kalan firing anniversary: Govts only formed probe panels, justice remains elusive after 6 years: Victims’ families
chandigarh news

Behbal Kalan firing anniversary: Govts only formed probe panels, justice remains elusive after 6 years: Victims’ families

Ask how do they expect justice in the Behbal Kalan firing episode when counsel of an accused in the case was appointed Punjab advocate general
The family members of Krishan Bhagwan Singh, who along with another anti-Bargari sacrilege protester was killed in the police firing at Faridkot district’s Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015.
Published on Oct 14, 2021 01:39 AM IST
By Parteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot

The families of Gurjeet Singh and Krishan Bhagwan Singh, who were killed in the police firing at Faridkot district’s Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015, say that the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress governments in Punjab have only formed probe panels and justice remains elusive even after six years of the incident.

The trial in the case is yet to start in the court, they rued.

Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwan of Niamiwala village who along with Gurjeet of Sarawan village was protesting against the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari village two days earlier, said, “During the 2017 assembly elections, the Congress promised justice in the police firing cases but it failed to provide justice even after remaining in power for more than four years. Replacing Amarinder Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi as chief minister is merely an eyewash as there is no change in the situation. Even now, the counsel of the accused (former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini) was appointed as advocate general. How do we expect justice?”

RELATED STORIES

Krishan Bhagwan and Gurjeet had joined the villagers in holding a demonstration at the Behbal Kalan bus stand.

The trial, Sukhraj added, has not even started in the Faridkot court so far as charges were not framed against the accused even more than two years after filing of the first chargesheet. “Moreover, the Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed proceedings against Saini. So, I doubt there will be any significant development in this case,” he said.

They are going to hold ‘shaheedi samagam’ (martyrdom congregation) at Bargari on Thursday, he said, adding that they will not allow political parties to participate in the event.

Disappointed over delay in delivery of justice, Gurjeet’s father Sadhu Singh said political parties are again playing politics over the sacrilege and firing incidents. “They are just running for political gains but I am the one who lost a son. Even after six years, those responsible for this are roaming freely. I have lost all the hope for justice now,” he added.

