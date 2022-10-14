Behbal Kalan firing: SIT quizzes Sukhbir Badal for nearly an hour

The special investigation team (SIT) of Punjab Police probing the Behbal Kalan police firing again questioned former deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal, on Thursday.

The SIT, led by inspector general of police (IGP) Naunihal Singh, questioned Sukhbir for nearly an hour at the Punjab Police Officers Institute, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on his role as home minister in the 2015 incident.

On the morning of October 14, 2015, police had opened fire at Sikhs protesting in Behbal Kalan against the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot’s Bargari village.

Two protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district— were killed in the firing.

As per information, Sukhbir was asked around 10 questions, especially about his whereabouts at the time of the incident to which the former deputy CM is said to have maintained that he is ‘Z plus’ security protectee and his locations can be traced from the records of forces guarding him.

Sukhbir, who was holding the home portfolio at the time, has repeatedly claimed that he was not in the state at the time of the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan clashes between Sikh protesters and the police.

The SIT had previously questioned him on September 6.

The SAD chief said he has extended full cooperation to the SIT and would appear as and when the SIT wants him to.

“As the matter is related to the Sikh Sangat, I strongly feel there should not be any politics on the issue. But it is my humble request to not delay justice on the issue,” said the SAD chief.

The latest round of questioning comes a day after another SIT, led by ADGP LK Yadav, probing the Kotkapura police firing incidents questioned ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal for nearly three hours.

The 94-year old SAD patriarch was questioned whether he had asked the then DGP Sumedh Singh Saini to take action against the Sikh protestors who were sitting on dharna at Kotkapura. Sukhbir was also once quizzed in this case.