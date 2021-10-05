Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Being a good Samaritan costs Ludhiana man his car
chandigarh news

Being a good Samaritan costs Ludhiana man his car

Published on Oct 05, 2021 01:38 AM IST
The good Samaritan, who hails from Bhammipura village in Ludhiana, was assaulted as soon as he got off the car and held down by two men , while a third drove off in his car. Police suspected the role of a finance company, but found no leads. (Representative Image/HT File)
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An undergraduate student who stopped to help three strangers ostensibly struggling to start their bike on Sunday evening was assaulted and carjacked by the same men in Bhammipura village.

The 20-year-old victim, Satvir Singh, of Bhammipura village said he was on his way to the sports ground in a Mahindra Scorpio when he noticed three men struggling to start a bike on the periphery of the village and stopped to help them.

As soon as he stepped out of his vehicle, two of the men assaulted and overpowered him, while one of them got into his car and took off towards Randhirgarh village, after which the other two drove off on their bike, which did not have number plates.

Assistant sub-inspector, Jagjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the victim’s family had bought the car on instalments, but four or five instalments were still pending. “The finance company may have hired the men to take away the vehicle, over non-payment of instalments. We have questioned employees of the finance company, but did not find any leads.”

Police are also combing through CCTV footage to identify the accused. A case has been registered under Sections 379-B (snatching using force) of the Indian Penal Code at the Hathur police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

