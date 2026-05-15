...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Being treated like a criminal by ED, Sanjeev Arora tells HC

Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora claims he's being treated like a criminal by the ED, challenging his arrest and alleging political vendetta.

Published on: May 15, 2026 07:12 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Advertisement

Punjab cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora on Thursday alleged before the high court that despite being a minister and a businessman of repute, he is being treated like a “criminal” by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora (HT File)

“I am a minister. The transactions are of 2023-24, when I was nothing but a businessman. I’m not a person from across the border or into any illegal trade. Can I run away?” Arora’s counsel, senior advocate Puneet Bali told the high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry during the resumed hearing of a plea filed by him challenging his arrest by the ED on May 9 and remand order passed by a PMLA court the same day.

“The grounds of arrest they have taken are that I was evasive in my answers. Can I keep details of all my transactions in my pocket?” Bali further submitted, asserting that the grounds of arrest were “pre-typed and orchestrated.”

He further alleged that the petition in the high court was filed through the son of the minister, as ED did not even allow lawyers to get a power of attorney signed from him.

Bali asserted that the PMLA court should have ignored the grounds of arrest cited by the ED, as the same were “fictitious” to satisfy the mandatory safeguards under Section 19 of the PMLA. The section deals with the ED’s power of arrest and stipulates some safeguards for the accused.

During the hearing, ED counsel, Zoheb Hossain, objected to arguments being made by Arora’s lawyer and termed facts cited by Arora’s lawyer regarding the timing of arrest, production before the PMLA court “factually incorrect”. The matter will be taken up for further hearing on Friday. ED is yet to respond to the allegations levelled by Arora before the court.

On the last date of hearing, Arora had claimed that it is a case of political vendetta and there was no reason for the ED to have him arrested.

 
enforcement directorate
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Being treated like a criminal by ED, Sanjeev Arora tells HC
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Being treated like a criminal by ED, Sanjeev Arora tells HC
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.