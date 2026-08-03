Below normal rain likely in most parts of Himachal in August, September: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has predicted below normal rainfall in most parts of the state except some parts of northern Kullu where it is likely to be near normal, during the second half of the monsoon season (August - September).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has predicted below normal rainfall in most parts of the state except some parts of northern Kullu where it is likely to be near normal, during the second half of the monsoon season (August - September). (HT File)

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However, above-normal rainfall is likely over many parts of Lahaul-Spiti district, some parts of Chamba district and some parts of northern Kinnaur. In August, normal to above normal rainfall is likely over some parts of Chamba district and adjoining parts of Lahaul. And rainfall is likely to be below normal over remaining parts of the state.

The mean maximum temperatures are very likely to be above normal over many parts of the hill state and it is likely to be normal to below normal over some parts of Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti districts during August 2026. Similarly, the mean minimum temperatures are very likely to be above normal over many parts of the state and it is likely to be normal over some parts of Lahaul-Spiti and Bilaspur districts during the month.

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{{^usCountry}} Normal rainfall in July {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Normal rainfall in July {{/usCountry}}

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According to the IMD, the hill state received normal rainfall (6%) with 272.5 mm actual rainfall against 255.9 mm normal rainfall in July, which is the 62nd highest July rainfall since 1901. The highest July rainfall was received in 1949 (548.6 mm). Last year, the state had received 250.3 mm rainfall in July, which was higher than 181.2 mm received in July in 2024. The state had received 448.9 mm rainfall in July 2023, which was 75% excess than normal.

Kullu district received large excess precipitation; districts Chamba, Kinnaur and Shimla received excess precipitation; districts Bilaspur, Kangra, Sirmaur, Solan and Una have received normal precipitation and remaining districts of Himachal received deficient precipitation in July.

Heavy showers till August 8

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The IMD has predicted heavy showers to continue in parts of the state till August 8 and a yellow alert has been sounded in various districts during this period.

For August 3, the weather office has sounded a yellow alert of heavy rainfall in Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra and Sirmaur districts, followed by a similar alert in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra districts on August 4 and Una, Chamba, Kangra and Mandi districts on August 5.