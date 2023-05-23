Ladhowal triple murder: Police suspect involvement of Bengala gang

Based on the modus operandi of the assailants to murder retired assistant sub-inspector, his wife and son, the police are suspecting the involvement of Bengala gang in the triple murder, as it is yet to zero in on the culprits and the intention behind the crime.

The police are also scanning the cases handled by the slain ex-cop Kuldeep Singh during his service in hope to find a clue. He retired six years ago and was posted at the Child and Women Cell of city police before his retirement.

The police have also not ruled out the involvement of some acquaintances of the family in the crime. However, the police are tight-lipped and reluctant to share any information.

According to the police, the modus operandi of the assailants is similar to the Bengala gang. Around 12 years ago, the Bengala gang had murdered Sohan Singh, father-in-law of former MLA from Ludhiana Atam Nagar and president of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) Simarjeet Singh Bains, in Noorpur Bet village.

Sohan, who used to live alone in the house, was found murdered on December 23, 2011. The assailants had robbed cash and jewellery from the house. The Patiala police had solved the case in 2014 with the arrest of eight members of the gang.

According to police sources, members of the Bengala gang used to target the houses outside the villages. Moreover, they do not carry weapons but use the things which they found in the targeted houses. The members of the gang usually assault their target brutally in their head so that they don’t resist. In most of the cases, the victims died.

The police also suspect that as the victims of the triple murder had not resisted, it suggested that the assailants would be five or more in number, who had over-powered the trio easily and bludgeoned them with blunt weapons.

The Bengala gang was active in the city and surrounding areas. On July 13, 2020, the Basti Jodhewal police had arrested five members of the Bengala gang for hatching a conspiracy of robbery.

On February 3, 2019, the Khanna police had arrested 8 members of Bengali-Musa gang.

Retired assistant sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, 65, his wife Paramjeet Kaur, 60, and son Gurwinder Singh alias Pali Grewal, 30, were found dead in their house in Noorpur Bet village of Ladhowal area on Sunday night. The Ladhowal police lodged an FIR under sections 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 302 (murder) of the IPC against unidentified accused following the statement of Sumandeep, daughter of Kuldeep.

Assailants rob jewellery from the dead bodies

Family members of the victims stated that apart from robbing cash and jewellery from the house, they have taken away jewellery worn by the victims. Earrings, chains and rings were missing from the bodies. The assailants have also stolen the expensive clothes from the house.

Fake currency notes puzzle police

Fake currency notes of ₹2,000 scattered in the house have puzzled the police. The police are still trying to figure out if the assailants had thrown the currency notes in the house or if they found the same from the house.

