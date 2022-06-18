Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bengaluru mountaineer trapped in glacier: Inclement weather hampers rescue operation
chandigarh news

Bengaluru mountaineer trapped in glacier: Inclement weather hampers rescue operation

The Bengaluru-based mountaineer had slipped into the glacial crevice on June 16; all efforts to rescue him have failed so far due to snowfall and high-velocity winds
A seven-member team of army personnel had reached the glacier on Friday morning, but have been unable to rescue the mountaineer due to snowfall and high-velocity winds. (HT PHOTO )
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 11:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Inclement weather has hampered operations to rescue a Bengaluru-based mountaineer who fell into a deep crevice in glacier CB-13 near Batal in Lahaul and Spiti two days ago, said officials on Saturday.

A seven-member team of army personnel had reached the glacier on Friday morning, but have been unable to rescue the mountaineer due to snowfall and high-velocity winds. “The army was supposed to take over the rescue operation, but it has been snowing in the region for 12 hours,” said Lahaul And Spiti deputy commissioner (DC) Neeraj Kumar.

The trapped mountaineer, Vedvayasa, works at a private security company in Bengaluru. He was part of a five-member team trekking the glacier, which is located at an altitude of 5,300m. The DC said the team had sought permission from the Indian Mountaineering Federation before undertaking the expedition, but had failed to inform the local administration before starting.

“Initially, the mountaineers accompanying him on the expedition tried to him on their own, but were unable to reach him. A team was able to reach the narrow crevice, but was unable to rescue him. They also did not receive any response from Vedvayasa, said Kumar, adding that the army had sent a seven-member team from the Dogra scouts.

RELATED STORIES

The district administration has also sought help from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports in Manali to rescue the trekker. The trekker had slipped into the glacial crevice on June 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP