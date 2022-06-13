Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Israeli tourist goes missing on Hamta Pass trek in Himachal Pradesh
Israeli tourist goes missing on Hamta Pass trek in Himachal Pradesh

An Israeli tourist has gone missing on the Hamta Pass trek that connects Lahaul-Spiti with Manali in Kullu district
The 25-km Hamta Pass in Himachal Pradesh connects Lahaul-Spiti with Manali in Kullu district. It is considered a moderate but tricky trail. (HT file photo)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 12:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

An Israeli tourist has gone missing on the Hamta Pass trek that connects Lahaul-Spiti with Manali in Kullu district.

State Disaster Management Authority director Sudesh Mokhta said on Monday that a despatch from the district emergency operations centre at Lahaul-Spiti reported a tourist, identified as Ran, had been missing since Sunday.

He along with his mate, Yuvan Cohan, had embarked on the trek over Hamta Pass, located at a height of 4,270 metres. While Cohan reached Koksar late on Sunday, there was no trace of the Israeli tourist.

Rescue teams, including police personnel, have been rushed to find the trekker.

The 25-km Hamta Pass trek is considered to be moderate but tricky.

