Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drone flying banned during PM’s visit to Dharamshala
chandigarh news

Drone flying banned during PM’s visit to Dharamshala

In the wake of the Prime Minister’s visit to Dharamshala, the district administration suspended all aero-sport and airborne activities from June 15 to 17
n order to the effect was issued by the deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The PM will attend the first conference of chief secretaries in Dharamshala on June 16 and 17 and will also hold a road show. (Representative Image/HT File)
n order to the effect was issued by the deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The PM will attend the first conference of chief secretaries in Dharamshala on June 16 and 17 and will also hold a road show. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 01:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

In the wake of the Prime Minister’s visit to Dharamshala, the district administration suspended all aero-sport and airborne activities from June 15 to 17.

An order to the effect was issued by the deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The PM will attend the first conference of chief secretaries in Dharamshala on June 16 and 17 and will also hold a road show.

Jindal said paragliding, drone flying, hot air ballooning and other airborne activities, which may obstruct safe air passage of Prime Minister and may jeopardise the Prime Minister’s overall security will remain banned for three days.

However, the PM’s security team may use drones, subject to approval from the competent authority.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out