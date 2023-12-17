Beware of bogus job offers using PGIMER’s name

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Saturday released an advisory cautioning the public against falling prey to swindlers offering jobs at the hospital.

PGIMER emphasised that it consistently conducts recruitments by officially announcing vacancies through print/electronic media. The entire recruitment process, including written and computer-based tests, skill assessments and document verifications, is diligently completed. Comprehensive recruitment details are accessible on the official website: www.pgimer.edu.in.

The institute urged them to exercise caution and refrain from interacting or responding to any dubious or fraudulent endeavours, with the advisory reading that individuals were advised to remain vigilant against deceptive offers and immediately report any such suspicious activities to local law enforcement agencies.

