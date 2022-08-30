Beware of fraudsters posing as food safety officers: Mohali health dept

After fraudsters posing as food safety officers were found challaning food business operators and charging a fee for issuance of medical fitness certificates in Sri Muktsar Sahib and Bathinda, the Mohali health department on Tuesday advised shopkeepers to be on the alert.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur and district health officer Dr Subhash Kumar, in a joint statement, said, “We want to make it clear to every food business operator that medical fitness certificates can be obtained from any registered medical practitioner or from the district and sub-divisional civil hospitals of the district.”

They observed that fraudsters were taking advantage of the festive season and asked shop owners to inform the area police or the food safety wing of the civil surgeon’s office if they receive any such calls. Dr Kumar asked dairy owners, milkmen, and those selling food items, to immediately report any demands for bribe or ‘monthly collection” in the name of any official of the district health department or its food safety wing. Dr Subhash said shopkeepers may also reach out to him on his personal number: 98766 43047.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that issuance and modification of food safety licence was an online process. No physical submission of any documents was needed. A registration certificate or licence can be obtained by applying online at www.foscos.fssai.gov.in. Afee is charged for the same.