Beware of traitors, Pratibha Singh cautions Congress workers

State Congress president Pratibha Singh has called upon party workers to be alert of traitors, and said strict action will be taken against leaders or workers who try to weaken the organisation by disobeying its orders.

The Mandi MP was addressing a meeting of Congress workers at Bhuntar. (Hindustan Times)

Singh, who led the party to victory in the 2022 assembly elections, is again being seen as a contender for the Lok Sabha seat from Mandi. “Organisation is paramount and no one is above it, no matter what position they hold. Leaders get status only because of the organisation,” she said, crediting the party workers for the victory in the Shimla municipal corporation elections.

Addressing a meeting of party workers at Bhuntar on Wednesday, Singh said the Congress government had been formed in the state only because of the untiring efforts of the party workers and if someone thinks that they were popular and can win the election on their own, they were mistaken.

In a democracy, she added, the public was the most important, as it elected leaders, and made and broke governments.

“The Congress regained power in Himachal Pradesh due to public support. The workers should not be lackadaisical, rather they should start working hard for the Lok Sabha elections. Every seat is important for the Congress,” said Singh.

Himachal has four parliamentary segments — Shimla, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi. Singh had trounced Kargil war hero Kushal Thakur, who fought from a BJP ticket, in the 2021 Lok Sabha bypoll.

Singh urged the party workers not to let their morale down in any way and assured them that the organisation stood wholeheartedly by them.

She said Congress’ victory in the bypoll and subsequently in the state assembly elections had sent a big message across the country, adding that the Congress was moving fast towards its goal of victory.

“Lok Sabha elections are slated in the country next year and we should all fight against the BJP rule unitedly. Rising inflation and unemployment are two major issues in the country that we have to fight against. To rid the country of its problems, the BJP, whose wrong policies led to the situation, needs to be thrown out of power,” Singh added.