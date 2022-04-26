Bhagwant Mann for ‘Delhi Model’ in Punjab schools, hospitals

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann accompanied by his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that Punjab will soon modernise the entire school education and health sector on the pattern of “Delhi Model” as promised by the party ahead of the polls.

Interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of his maiden visit to the state-of-the-art Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence at Kalkaji in Delhi, Mann said that it was important to revamp the two core sectors as these directly contribute towards the human resource development.

Sharing his first-hand impression, the CM said, “It is a great experience to see this prestigious school equipped with world class infrastructure and highly qualified staff to steer the career of young minds through innovative teaching practices.” He was impressed to see a paperless classroom where all the students were taking lessons on their laptops and also witnessed another classroom where all the students were engrossed in their studies while an expert was delivering an online lecture.

“The country will only progress when we learn from one another. Mirroring the Delhi government’s efforts, we will train teachers and principals in Punjab as well. We will borrow suggestions from them to reform our government schools. We will create an environment in government schools for students to thrive in; children from both rich and poor families will sit and study on the same desk. Delhi’s mohalla clinics are also being praised all over the world. We are committed to providing similar world-class healthcare facilities to people of Punjab,” said Mann.

Mann is on a two-day visit to Delhi. Apart from visiting health and educational institutions, he is also expected to sign memorandum of understanding with the Delhi government. Showing concern over the trend of students going abroad for higher studies from Punjab, the CM said that he was confident that with the setting up of such schools this tendency will be checked

Later, Mann visited a Mohalla Clinic at Greater Kailash, where he interacted with doctors, paramedics and patients. Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain briefed him about the unique model. Punjab education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, health minister Vijay Singla, chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari and other senior officials also accompanied Mann during his visit to schools and clinics.

Kejriwal, who was accompanied by Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other officials, said all possible help will be extended to the Punjab government to ensure state-of-the-art healthcare facilities for the people of Punjab. “When we learn from each other and give the best of education to every child in the country, only then will the country progress. Mann also visited one of Delhi’s luxurious hospitals and world-famous Mohalla Clinics. He was very impressed and expressed his wish to build similar hospitals and clinics in Punjab too. We will extend all possible help to the Punjab government,” he said.

