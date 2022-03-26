Bhagwant Mann gives cheques to cotton farmers, says world will see Punjab's upliftment

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday handed over compensatory cheques to cotton farmers affected by the pink bollworm attack in the state's Mansa. The pink bollworm attack caused extensive damage to the areas under cotton cultivation in Punjab last year.

"People are honest, but it will take some time to correct the system, every work will be done... the whole world will watch the upliftment of Punjab," the Punjab chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On the occasion of Holi, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab had released ₹101 crore as compensation for damage to cotton crop due to pink bollworm. The party said this move was taken as the farmers faced heavy losses and this compensation was long-awaited.

"The government has released compensation of ₹1,01,39,45,087 for the crop damaged by pink locust. Will fulfil all promises and guarantees in all situations," tweeted AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

On Friday, Mann cautioned people against officials asking for a bribe or indulging in other malpractices and said "I received a complaint on our anti-corruption action helpline. Directed the authorities for immediate investigation, those caught asking for bribes will face severe consequences. Corruption won't be tolerated in Punjab now,".

The AAP-led dispensation on Wednesday launched an anti-corruption action helpline number on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas. The WhatsApp helpline number is 9501200200.