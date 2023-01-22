Bhagwant Mann in Mumbai to attract investments

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday reached Mumbai to woo entrepreneurs and business houses of the region for investing in the state.

During the two-day tour, the CM will be meeting business tycoons, delegations and prominent companies to rope in investments, for tie-ups in key sectors. He will also extend invitations to the captains of industry to visit the state in the ‘Invest Punjab Summit’ slated to be held next month at SAS Nagar, Mohali.

On his arrival in Mumbai, the CM reiterated the commitment of his government to emerge the state as an industrial hub in the country. Mann added that the state government is already making efforts to put the state in the orbit of a high-growth trajectory of industrial development.

Proposes to set up a film city

The chief minister said that the state government is also mulling the idea of setting up a film city in the state. “A large number of his friends from the film industry are settled in Mumbai so he will request them to open their ventures in Punjab,” he said, adding that the Punjabi film industry is already very big and this proposed film city will further give wings to it for expansion.

Mann hoped that this visit will propel the industrial growth of the state and open new vistas of employment for youth. “I will personally showcase Punjab as a land of opportunities and growth to the entrepreneurs in Mumbai. Punjab is the most preferred investment destination in the country adding that every effort will be made to rope in new investments in the state,” he added. The CM was accorded a warm welcome on arrival of this two days tour.