Bhagwant Mann-led cycle rally against drug menace attended by over 25,000 youths

More than 25,000 youths led by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann participated in India's largest cycle rally in Ludhiana to create awareness against drug menace. The rally organised by the Punjab Police witnessed massive participation by people from all walks of life.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said the bicycle rally coincides with the commemoration of martyrdom of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, India's youngest revolutionary, who sacrificed his life at the age of 19

“The primary focus of this event is to combat the menace of drug abuse effectively and promote cycling as a healthy and sustainable way of life. The rally aims to contribute significantly to the reduction of drug demand by raising awareness about the consequences of drug abuse and the importance of a drug-free lifestyle," the chief minister said while flagging off the bicycle rally. Mann said the rally coincides with the commemoration of martyrdom of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, India's youngest revolutionary, who sacrificed his life at the age of 19.

“November 16 serves as a poignant reminder of his martyrdom and adds a layer of historical significance to the event. This rally is India's largest cycling event with a noble cause to generate awareness amongst the youth against the menace of drugs," the chief minister added.Mann called a matter of great pride and satisfaction as the rally cyclists traversed from five different sacred locations, each associated with the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, SKartar Singh Sarabha and Udham Singh.

Mann said the cyclists have brought sacred soil from the respective places which will be used to plant saplings to be named as trees of harmony, promise, wisdom, unity and hope respectively. "This symbolic gesture enhances the depth and purpose of the event aimed at restoring the pristine glory of the state. The "Youth against Drugs" is not just a cycle rally but it's a collective effort to combat drug abuse, promote a healthier lifestyle and commemorate the sacrifice of revolutionary heroes adding that it stands as a remarkable initiative to address societal issues while promoting a healthy lifestyle", he added.

