Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets SGPC president, SAD over Gurbani telecast right

ByHarmandeep Singh, Sangrur
May 23, 2023 01:14 AM IST

On Sunday, Mann referring to the issue of the telecast of Gurbani had offered that the state government was ready to discharge the duty of bearing all expenses for installing hi-tech equipment for the telecast of ‘Gurbani’ on all the channels.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday targeted Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Harjinder Singh Dhami for extending rights to telecast ‘Gurbani’ at the Golden Temple to only one TV channel.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann laying foundation stone of a sub-tehsil complex in Cheema, Sangrur, on Monday.

This comes a day after SGPC reacted sharply to Mann’s statement, asking him to refrain from creating unnecessary controversy.

Mann, while addressing a gathering here in Cheema after laying the foundation stone of a sub-tehsil complex, said the SGPC president is following the line set by his masters (Badals). He also slammed Dhami for campaigning for the Shiromani Akali Dal candidate in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

“SGPC president told me not to interfere in religious affairs. If someone talks about removing the possession of Badals from gurbani, then it is interference in religious affairs. If Harjinder Singh Dhami, president of the SGPC, sought votes for Akali Dal in Jalandhar then it is a personal decision. SGPC’s only work is to take care of gurdwaras then why are they interfering in politics? SGPC president must explain how giving the rights of telecasting of Gurbani to all poses a threat to the religion,” the CM said.

Mann also accused SGPC of stalling the work of Sangrur medical college.

“Badals have misused SGPC by stalling the ambitious project of the medical college at Mastuana Sahib. These people have no interest in the well-being of the people, but they are always bothered about their vested political interests,” Mann said.

Earlier, CM also laid the foundation stone of the multi-storey tehsil complex at Dirba. On the occasion cabinet ministers Harpal Cheema and Aman Arora along with others were also present.

Harmandeep Singh

Harmandeep Singh is staff Correspondent and have specialisation in investigative reporting. He covers Punjab politics, mining, crime, school education, health, medical education, administration, labour department, brain-drain and rural areas besides burning issues of Sangrur and Barnala districts....view detail

bhagwant mann chief minister golden temple sgpc
