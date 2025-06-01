Bharal breeding successful, says Kufri nature park

The Himalayan Nature Park, Kufri, has said it achieved a milestone in wildlife conservation by successfully breeding rare blue sheep, called Bharal (Pseudois nayaur) in the local language. Located at an altitude of over 2,600 metres, the park is spread over 13.73 hectares and is covered with dense forests of deodar, fir, spruce and oak. This environment provides an ideal natural habitat for wildlife found at high altitudes, like Bharal. Bharal is an important link in the Himalayan ecosystem as it is the main prey of the endangered snow leopard. (Picture only for representational purpose)

In a statement issued by department, it was in 2023 the park received three Bharal under a wildlife exchange programme in collaboration with Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Darjeeling. They were initially kept in quarantine to adapt to the local environment, after which they were released in designated enclosures.

Bharal is an important link in the Himalayan ecosystem as it is the main prey of the endangered snow leopard. A healthy population of this species is extremely important for the survival of snow leopards. Successful breeding is proof that the park’s conservation strategies are effective and visionary.

The presence of Bharal will further attract tourists, the Nature Park said. After the success of the Bharal breeding programme, the park is now planning to expand conservation and educational awareness campaigns for other species as well. In collaboration with national and international wildlife organisations, the park wants to play a leading role in preserving the unique biodiversity of the Western Himalayas.