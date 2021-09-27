Bharat Bandh: 15 lakh loss estimated as buses remain stabled in Ludhiana

The hustle and bustle, which is typical at the local bus stand, was conspicuous by its absence on Monday as it wore a deserted look and buses stood inert in response to the farmer unions’ call for a Bharat Bandh in protest of the passage of the three farm laws.

Around 1,000 government and private buses ferry passengers from the Ludhiana bus stand daily. As many as 108 Punjab Roadways buses and Punbus’ run from the Ludhiana bus stand daily, while 100 PRTC buses ferry passengers from the Ludhiana bus depot daily. Tarsem Singh, who is in-charge of the Ludhiana bus stand, said a loss of ₹15 lakh would be incurred per day. “The strike is expected to be lifted around 4pm, but most buses would remain off the road, which will cause a loss of ₹15 lakh to the Ludhiana depot,” said Singh.

Passengers stranded

A few passengers, who were unaware of the general strike called by the farmers to mark one year of the passage of the contentious laws, were left high and dry, without a means of commuting. Among those stranded at the bus stand was 22-year-old Rajjak of Kolkata. “We were travelling to Palampur but were stranded in Ludhiana. There is no clarity, whether the buses will ply in the evening. Our employer has been calling us repeatedly,” Rajjak said.

Dinesh Kumar Sahni of Bihar had reached Ludhiana bus stand at 11pm on Sunday to board a bus to Sri Macchiwara Sahib, to meet his daughter but was stuck at the depot.

To prevent any law and order situation, security was beefed up around the local bus stand and the roads leading to it were barricaded early in the morning. While most shops remained closed, a few food joints near and at the bus stand remained open, much to the relief of stranded passengers.

Roadways staff to strike from Oct 11 to 13

Hundreds of Punjab Roadways and PRTC contractual employees joined the protesting farmers near MBD Mall, Ludhiana. The union leaders accused central government of being unjustice and demanded immediate withdrawal of the three controversial farm laws.

The leaders also demanded immediate regularisation of Punjab Roadways and PRTC contractual staffers. “We will hold a statewide strike from October 11 to October 13 . We have been struggling to get regularised for a long time and we will gherao the house of newly appointed Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi”, said Balkar Singh, a PRTC union leader.