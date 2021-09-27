Bharat Bandh: Blockades at 500 sites bring life to halt in Punjab

Protesters laid siege to nearly 500 locations across Punjab, blocking inter-state highways and key rail routes, in response to the Samyukt Kisan Union’s Bharat Bandh call on Monday.

Schools, colleges and universities and government offices reported thin attendance, while villagers blocked entry points in solidarity with the farmers.

Long traffic jams were reported from different districts, while ambulances were allowed to ply. No untoward incident was reported as the bandh called to protest the Centre’s farm laws started at 6am and gets over at 4pm.

Punjab CM Channi seeks repeal

In a message on Twitter, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi appealed to the Centre to repeal the three farm laws. “Our farmers have been struggling for their rights for more than a year and it is high time that their voice is heard,” he tweeted, requesting farmers to maintaining peace.

Ferozepur rail division cancels 14 trains

Fourteen trains were cancelled in the Ferozepur rail division, while eight were rescheduled and two short terminated. Under the neighbouring Ambala division, 19 trains were cancelled and 15 rescheduled.

Train services on the Delhi-Amritsar route via Ambala, Ferozepur-Delhi route, connecting stations in Rajasthan, Delhi-Ambala-Jammu and Una-Delhi routes were suspended due to the blockades.

Railway authorities said that a decision on starting rail services will be taken after assessing the situation at 4pm when the strike ends.

Overwhelming response: Rajewal

“It is a near total bandh in Punjab. The response is overwhelming. We are thankful to social organisations and farmer groups who have come out in support. Lawyers and bar associations are also supporting us,” said Balbir Singh Rajewal, the president of the Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal), a constituent of the SKM. He appealed to protesters to remain peaceful.

Rajewal, who is sitting on protest at the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway near Delhi, said that other than the north-eastern states, there are reports of support to the bandh from the country.

Consensus eludes Centre, farmers

Seeking withdrawal of the laws, farmer unions have been protesting since September last year and on November 26, they moved to the Tikri and Singhu borders of the national capital to build pressure on the Centre. Subsequently, 32 farmer outfits formed the SKM that is now driving the protest.

Several rounds of talks between Union ministers and the SKM have failed to reach a consensus over the laws.