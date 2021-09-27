Bharat Bandh: Farmers block rail tracks, roads in Punjab

The Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) from 6am to 4pm to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government evoked a total response in Barnala district of Punjab on Monday.

Protesters blocked the rail track in Barnala since 6am besides the roads leading to the town, while the markets were closed. Balwant Singh Uppli, the press secretary of Bharti Kisan Union, Dakaunda, said: “We have blocked 10 roads in the district. We are opposing the black laws.”

Can continue fight for 10 years: Tikait

Addressing a kisan mahapanchayat in Panipat on Sunday, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that farmers can continue their fight for 10 years or until the government repeals the three laws.

Issuing a traffic advisory, a Haryana Police spokesperson said: “The national and state highways in the state may see traffic disruptions for several hours. Citizens are advised to plan and modify their journey accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.”

Elaborate arrangements have been put in place by the civil and police administration to prevent violence and ensure order to facilitate the functioning of traffic and public transport systems across the state.

Traders, students, lawyers back bandh call

Traders, student unions and lawyers have extended support to the nationwide shutdown call. Trader unions across Punjab will shut their establishments to support farmers, who have laid siege to Delhi borders for the past 10 months. The The Punjab Arhtiyas Association has directed commission agents across the state to shut their businesses for a day.

The student unions in Punjabi University, Patiala, have also come in support of farmers and have decided to shut the campus and its affiliated colleges. Similarly, Bar associations of district courts and other judicial complexes will suspend work on Monday.