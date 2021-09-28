Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bharat Bandh leads to traffic disruptions in HP
chandigarh news

Bharat Bandh leads to traffic disruptions in HP

Most of the shops and commercial establishments in the state remained open during the Bharat Bandh while various farm unions staged peaceful protests in HP
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Farmers raise slogans during nationwide 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws in Shimla on Monday. (ANI)

The ‘Bharat Bandh’ call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) against the three contentious farm laws evoked a partial response in Himachal Pradesh with reports of traffic disruptions on the state borders and Shimla town.

Most of the shops and commercial establishments in the state remained open while various farm unions staged peaceful protests in HP.

Himachal SKM members blocked the traffic at Victory Tunnel in Shimla and raised slogans against the central and state governments.

The president of Himachal Pradesh Kisan Sabha, Kuldeep Tanwar, said that farmers have been agitating for the past over nine months but the central government is still ignoring their demands.

“The farmers’ unions have been protesting against this adamant attitude of the central government and seek withdrawal of the three farm laws, which are not in favour of farmers but would benefit the friends of the Prime Minister,” he said.

Speaking in the context of Himachal, Tanwar said the apple farmers were in deep crises as they were not getting reasonable price for their produce.

RELATED STORIES

The state government has failed to provide a relief to the farmers of HP. He said the HP government should implement the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) and fix minimum support price (MSP) for apple crop on the analogy of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the state farmers also demand the government to procure apple, barley, maize and wheat crops through National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India.

He said the farmers’ movement will continue till the government repeals the three “anti-farmer” laws.

Tanwar said a joint forum of all farmers’ unions, eight trade unions and students’ organisations participated in the bandh.

Various farm unions led by CPIM legislator Rakesh Singha also blocked the NH at Theog.

The protest, however, remained peaceful.

Meanwhile, there was a heavy traffic jam on the Himalayan Expressway after the farm unions blocked the highway at Chandimandir in Panchkula, Haryana. Long queues of vehicles were seen on the Himachal side too.

The farmers also staged protests in other parts of the state, including Dharamshala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab logs 38 more Covid cases, one death

Govt has not finalised new mining policy: Punjab to HC

Mohali: Congress hits back at Azad group for questioning legality of cattle shed

Chandigarh: HC takes note of plea seeking revival of Apartment Rules
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP