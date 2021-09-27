Bharat Bandh: Mohali traders extend support to farmers

Members of the Mohali Beopar Mandal have decided to support the Bharat Bandh called by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday against the three contentious agriculture laws. The decision was taken after the members held a meeting with various farmers’ unions.

Vineet Verma, president of the beopar mandal, said all shops, except medical stores, will remain closed from 6am to 4pm. During the meeting, members of the beopar mandal urged leaders of farmers’ associations not to stop people going for urgent work during the bandh, to which they agreed.

Verma said the business community was with the farmers. He added that the Union government should immediately withdraw the three farm laws, so that the farmers who have been protesting at the Delhi border for the past year can return to their homes.