Bharat Bandh: Normal life hit in Punjab’s Malwa region

Normal life was hit in south Punjab as traffic on highways and rail tracks was blocked on Monday morning in response to the Bharat Bandh call the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).

Members of state government employee unions and Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union also joined the protesters in Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar and Fazilka districts to express solidarity with the farmers protesting against the agri laws.

The region witnessed an overwhelming response to the bandh call. No untoward incident was reported during the protest that ended at 4pm.

Activists parked trucks, tractors and cars on the national and state highways to disrupt vehicular traffic. Groups of people also blocked traffic in the city roads.

The protesters blocked the key Bhai Ghanaiyya Chowk, a national highway junction connecting Bathinda with Patiala, Chandigarh, Ferozepur, Amritsar and Jalandhar besides other places in Rajasthan since 6am.

Long queues of trucks transporting goods were spotted around the chowk.

Activists of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) blocked traffic at 15 places in Bathinda district.

In Faridkot, protesters blocked traffic on the Bathinda-Amritsar national highway number 54 at Tehna village.

In Moga, a large number of farmers assembled at 23 spots and ensured all markets were shut.

The supply of milk, fruit and vegetables was hit by the daylong protest. Milk unions in different districts had already announced that they will suspend supply on Monday.

Farmers also disrupted rail services by squatting on tracks as a mark of protest.

Farmers lay siege to Laddowal toll plaza

The protesters blocked the Laddowal toll plaza on NH-44 (Jalandhar-Panipat highway) on Monday, leaving commuters a harried lot.

The blockade started before 6am and continued till 4pm. Though long queues were not witnessed as the NH-44 was blocked at different points before and after Ludhiana too, a large number of commuters were seen arguing with protesting farmers to clear the way. The highway was also blocked near Dhandari.

Heavy police force was deployed at the toll plaza to avoid any untoward incident as farmers from villages of Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Phillaur among areas participated in the protest. “Langar’ was also distributed among the protesters by kisan unions.

One of the commuters said the farmers should stage a protest in a way that the common man does not face problem.

Protesters forcibly shut schools, offices in Patiala

Commercial establishments remained shut in support of farmers’ call of nationwide shutdown in Patiala district on Monday. The protesters forcibly shut government schools, banks and public offices at several places. The road and rail traffic too remained suspended till 4pm.

To restrict traffic movement, farmer bodies blocked state and national highways at many spots across Patiala district. Farmers also laid siege railway tracks and blocked the Ambala-Bathinda train.

Meanwhile, the group of farm unions carried flag march across the district to ensure complete shutdown against three farm acts.

Punjabi University student unions laid a siege to the main entrance gate and closed the varsity for the day.