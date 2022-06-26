Bharatmala project: Farmers’ union up in arms over detaining of protesters in Ludhiana
Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) organised a state-level protest at Kot Aga village on Sunday against the administration and police for detaining farmers, including women, who were opposing low compensation for acquisition of land under the Bharatmala project on Saturday.
The farmers had registered their dissent by irrigating the land which was meant to be acquired by the government. Farmers from Kalakh, Daka, Dehlon, Kot Aga and other villages alleged that the police along with officials of the administration destroyed their rice crop and when they objected to it, they were detained.
Addressing the gathering, state president of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) Joginder Singh Ugrahan said that the major highways which are being planned under the project are for the betterment of farmers and labourers, but to facilitate cheap and easy transportation of goods of big corporates. He added that the government is trying to snatch land from farmers and deprive them of their bread and butter for meagre prices.
“We will not allow any government or non-government agency to snatch even an inch of land belonging to farmers of the region until the owners are paid adequate compensation,” said Ugrahan, arguing that the price of agricultural land should not be calculated in terms of simple market value.
Opposing the acquisition of land for the Delhi – Katra Express Highway, farmers of the region had blocked various roads earlier too. The administration had tried to take physical possession of acquired land with massive security arrangements in place on Saturday, where the Dehlon Police had detained the protestors and later released them.
Protestors, including owners of land in question, had been invited by the administration for talks. However, the union chose to organise a dharna.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajesh Sharma said that no untoward incident was reported from the protest site on Sunday.
-
2 poachers held, elephant tusk recovered
Lakhimpur Kheri: Dudhwa Tiger Reserve authorities arrested two poachers on Sunday. They were identified as Vakil Ahmad of Khamaria Koilar village and Govind of Bagiya locality, both under Tikunia kotwali area, DTR officials informed. The tusk of an elephant 69 cms in length and weighing 4.450 kg was recovered from them. Field director, DTR Sanjay Kumar Pathak told HT that the two poachers were attempting to smuggle the tusk to some unidentified buyers.
-
City reports five Covid deaths after four months
Mumbai After a gap of over four months, Mumbai reported five Covid deaths on Saturday, the highest since February 7, along with 1,700 fresh infections. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation report, while four of the deceased were over the age 70 with multiple comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension, one of them was a 43-year-old female. In June, the city saw 33 deaths and 38,059 Covid cases and currently has 12,727 active cases.
-
Varanasi: BJP leaders celebrate party’s victory in Azamgarh, Rampur bypolls
Kashi region's Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha workers led by regional general secretary Jaynath Mishra, on Sunday, celebrated the victory of the BJP in by-elections at Azamgarh and Rampur parliamentary seats. BJP workers including Jai Mangal, Sumit Kumar, Monu Singh, Abbas Ahmed, Rakesh Singh, Sonu Yadav and several other workers hurled Gulal at each other and distributed sweets. Mishra said that all-around development will be ensured in Azamgarh.
-
BHU scientists find new way of identifying asymptomatic patients of Kala-azar
Scientists at Banaras Hindu University have come up with a new reliable and cost-effective way of identifying asymptomatic individuals of visceral leishmaniasis (VL) or Kala-azar, said researchers in a press statement. The work was led by senior research fellow Siddharth Sankar Singh under the guidance of Prof Shyam Sundar, distinguished professor, department of medicine, Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Rajiv Kumar, the centre of experimental medicine and surgery (CEMS) at IMS-BHU.
-
Minister asks varsity panel to expedite Asst Prof appointment, sets Dec deadline
Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Saturday reviewed the ongoing appointment of assistant professors in severely understaffed state universities and asked the Bihar state university service commission(BSUSC) to complete the exercise latest by December 31, 2022, by focusing on subjects having a higher number of vacancies. The commission had become functional in 2019 with the appointment of Dr. Rajvardhan Azad as its first chairman and has completed its three-year term.
